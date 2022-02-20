Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is known for his brutal digs at Bollywood. His regular go-to celebs are Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone, and recently he tried his hands at Abhishek Bachchan. But this time he did get a hard-hitting comeback.

Kamaal is known for his demeaning tweets and taunts at Bollywood celebs. He has now even started using the term ‘copy wood’ for Bollywood as the industry remakes too much of South films. Recently, Abhishek praised the South’s sensational star, Tovino Thomas’s upcoming film. The self-proclaimed critic didn’t miss the opportunity and tried trolling him and Bollywood by replying to his tweet. AB being AB, made Kamaal taste his own medicine.

Showering love on the Malayalam film industry, Abhishek Bachchan wished all the best to Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film, Vaashi. He wrote, “Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry!! Good luck @ttovino, @KeerthyOfficial and the entire cast and crew!”

KRK replied to AB’s tweet by saying, “Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!” Abhishek in a hard-hitting reply, wrote, “Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi.”

Have a look at the war of words below:

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

Never mess with Abhishek Bachchan aka junior Bachchan!

Meanwhile, out of all Bollywood stars, KRK is known for his brutal digs at Salman Khan. It all started when Kamaal reviewed Radhe and went too personal while talking about Salman. Further, Salman took the self-proclaimed critic to the court. After a drama for months, Kamaal ended his war with Salman Khan.

Taking to Twitter, he had written, “I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them.”

