As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is gearing up for release in theatres, Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. She is currently in Berlin attending the Berlin International Film Festival as the film premieres at the event.

Alia is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. She has won numerous accolades for her portrayal of an Indian spy in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which was released in 2018. The film went on to become her solo hit of the year and amassed more than Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office. She also starred in yet another commercial and critically acclaimed film Gully Boy.

While Alia Bhatt enjoys a massive fan following in the country but not many know that she can’t vote at elections in India. She also spoke about it ahead of the 2014 General Elections. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Unfortunately, I can’t vote because I have a British passport. I am past the date (to get the official documents for voting) this time around, but I will try and get my voting card the next time (elections) once I get my dual citizenship. (sic; India does not actually allow dual citizenship).”

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi release. Ever since the trailer was released, fans have been excited to see her in never before seen avatar. However, a certain section of people claimed that the actress was a misfit for the role even at a time when the film was announced in 2019. Some said that she is too young to play such a larger than life dynamic part.

In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Alia Bhatt addressed the reservations that people had against her. She said, “Yeah, people must have suggested casting. But I feel like one should not really get into, somebody who is a director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast in their main lead. I was okay with people thinking I was not right for the part because that is their own perspective.”

