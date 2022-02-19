Rakhi Sawant is the queen of entertainment and there can be no one better than her. The actress made a lot of noise over her split with husband Ritesh after Bigg Boss 15. She’s currently in Chandigarh attending the wedding of her friend and singer Afsana Khan. Check out her hilarious video as she flaunts her Swarovski neckpiece.

Yesterday, Bollywood’s fashion choreographer Rajeev Khinchi took to his Instagram and shared updates for all their fans. Rakhi was seen travelling with him and was in his company during the entire wedding. Glimpses from the function are already viral all over the internet.

In a viral video, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she’s going to Afsana Khan’s wedding. The entertainment queen was at the airport donning turquoise colour attire. She could be heard saying, “Look at my necklace, it’s soroski (Swarovski). I’m a soroski baby!”

In another clip, Rajeev Khinchi and Rakhi Sawant could be seen discussing the cost of the choker necklace. “All set for tonight? Ye jo tumne haar kharida hai, 1.5 crores ka jo leke baithi ho,” the choreographer could be heard saying.

To this, Rakhi interrupts and says, “1.5 crore ka nahi hai bhai, jhut kyu bolna. Ye toh soroski hai soroski”

Later, when Rajeev says the necklace is worth 100 crores, Sawant adds, “Ghanta 100 crore”

Check out the hilarious video ft Rakhi Sawant below:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has been going through a tough phase ever since her separation with husband Ritesh. The actress revealed that her husband left her after growing legal issues due to his ex-wife. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant even ended up crying in front of the paparazzi.

