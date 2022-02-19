Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned into a narrator for the promo of the upcoming fictional show Spy Bahu. She is seen introducing the cast of the daily soap including Sejal (played by Sana Sayyad) and Yohan (played by Sehban Azim).

Advertisement

Spy Bahu is a love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan.

Advertisement

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan said: “I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn’t? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious.

Kareena Kapoor Khan continued, “Spy Bahu is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show.”

Spy Bahu will be coming soon on Colors.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Apart from that, she also has Takht in the pipeline.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Now Says Nepotism Has Never Been Her Problem; Adds, “Ekta Kapoor Has Never Been A Part Of The Bully Gang” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube