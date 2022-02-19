Poonam Pandey is back in the news. This time, it’s something that she’s best known for. The model is flaunting her hourglass figure in a recent spotting. But netizens aren’t really impressed with the idea of her flaunting part of her breasts. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Poonam had been in a controversy over her husband Sam Bombay for the longest time. She had filed a complaint against her partner for domestic violence while they were in Goa for their honeymoon. They got back together soon after but the actress again filed a sexual assault case against him. She is currently single and healing.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Poonam Pandey was papped by the paparazzi in the city. She wore an uber-cool outfit that attracted eyeballs. The actress donned a blue sporty co-ord set. Beneath the jacket was a pink bra top. It was tiny enough to showcase parts of her breasts.

Poonam Pandey tied her hair in a high bun and complimented her avatar with a pink bag, brown shades and golden hoop earrings. As soon as the pictures went viral, netizens backlashed her for the revealing avatar.

A user wrote, “Kapde ko bhi sharam aa gai hogi ki utna bhi q pahni krk”

Another commented, “Matlab itna bhi kyu dhak na pura hi khol do”

“When you get wrong size delivered but there is no return policy,” a viewer joked.

“Hadh h yaar Aise log Fashion k naam pr kch b pehn lete hai,koi sharam nhi hai kyunki dikhana he to hota h janbhuj kr,” another wrote.

“ye kis type ki coffee hai bhai jo nange hokr hi pee sakte.. poore kapde walo ko zeher pila dete kya,” another commented.

Some even went on to say that Poonam Pandey looked like Jennifer Lopez to them for once!

Check out the viral pictures below:

What are your thoughts on the clothes pulled off by Poonam?

Must Read: Exclusive! Alia Bhatt Gets Candid About Ranbir Kapoor’s Support During Gangubai Kathiawadi: “Used To Be So Exhausted & He Would Totally Get It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube