Social media star Poonam Pandey enjoys a huge fan following not just for her bold fashion statements but also for her fearless attitude. Her pictures and videos often go viral on social media, especially the ones where she stated that she would strip if the Indian Cricket team wins a certain match. In the most recent development, the actor was spotted in the city casually dressed and looks like the audience was not very happy with her attire.

For the unversed, Poonam was previously in the news when her husband Sam Bombay was arrested on November 8, 2021. The actor had accused him of physically assaulting her and also sustained several injuries on the face due to which she had to be hospitalized for a few days. In 2020, Poonam had registered a complaint against Bombay for the first time, almost two weeks after their wedding in September that year.

In a recent photograph doing the rounds on social media, Poonam Pandey can be seen waving at the paparazzi while wearing a slight smile across her lips. She can be seen dressed in casual attire with a pair of jet-black ripped shorts and a plain white top. She tied up her shirt just above the waistline, showing off her well-maintained figure. In accessories, she opted for a white broad belt sling bag and a pair of matching metal rim shades. Poonam also topped up the look with a set of white sneakers, keeping the look well-coordinated.

In the comments section of the post, numerous people expressed their thoughts on Poonam Pandey’s attire. Some of the netizens can be seen trolling her mercilessly while others highlighted how gorgeous she looks. A bunch of people have even commented on her personal life, asking her where Sam Bombay is, at the moment.

“Half of year gone with cheap Controversy 😂”, a comment read.

Another user said, “Bc ye actress bhi he me to p*rn star Samj ra tha 😂😂”

An Instagram user also commented, “Pati kahan hai iska..pakka jail me😂”

An internet user even brought up Urfi Javed’s name and wrote, “urfi should LEARN SOME DRESSING TIPS FRM YOU🤔😯🦋”

