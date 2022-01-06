Aryan Khan has been making headlines every now and then. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested in early October 2021 after NCB raided a cruise and found drugs in his possession with his other friends. The star kid was released at the end of October and now, an astrologer has predicted his future. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aryan was the second top newsmaker of the year 2021 along with Sidharth Shukla, Raj Kundra, Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli by Yahoo 2021 Year In A Review. The star kid was travelling from Mumbai to Goa when NCB raided the Cordelia cruise and arrested him along with his other friends.

Now, Anant Patwa who happens to be a renowned astrologer spoke to Bollywood Life and predicted Aryan Khan’s future. He said, “Aryan Khan is born under the Aries moon. Now, Aries is the sign of a war commander and is governed by Mars. People who are under the influence of Mars tend to lose their temper easily. In October 2021, due to a negative Jupiter he suffered but it was the same planet, which saved him. In 2022, he will be very introspective and cut off ties with friends whom he feels are not ‘good company’. But success is a little elusive for Aryan Khan right now because of the sun’s transit in Libra. He has to consider his father as his mentor and imbibe his virtues. With hard work and earnestness he can overcome this negative energies in his life. Aryan Khan’s positive phase will start after August 22.”

Anant Patwa also opened up on Aryan Khan’s debut in Bollywood and revealed that fans will have to wait a little longer than expected. “Jupiter is now revolving around Aries, this means that he will iron out his weaknesses by 2023. He will surely learn from his mistakes and improve his aura. Aryan Khan will benefit from dad Shah Rukh Khan’s advice as his Sun is the lower house. I foresee his career more as a Bollywood writer or filmmaker than as an actor. Aryan Khan should wear a Pearl it will bring composure in mind. These three years predict struggle but 2025 will be a landmark year. He will prove to the world that he is the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan,” he said.

What are your thoughts on this astrologer predicting Aryan’s future? Tell us in the space below.

