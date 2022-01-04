Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been facing a tough time for the past few months ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case. The star kid was out on bail after spending nearly four weeks in Arthur Road Jail. Now he’s being dragged into another controversy now.

Advertisement

A video is going wherein a man is seen urinating in public at an airport. Several social media users are claiming that the person in the clip is Aryan.

Advertisement

As per a recent report, the man in question is not Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan but it is Bronson Pelletier, an actor from Twilight. The actor was in an inebriated state and was reportedly seen urinating on the floor of the lobby of the Los Angeles International Airport in 2012.

However, the video is being circulated with tweets like “2019 Another Version of #AryanKhan in USA. He too is a Drug Addict, he couldn’t control his Urine in Airport Lobby / Passage, urinates in open. #SameerWakhende Zindabad.”

Take a look at the video below:

2019 Another Version of #AryanKhan😂😂😂 in USA. He too is a Drug Addict, he couldn't control his Urine in Airport Lobby / Passage, urinates in open.#SameerWakhende Zindabad pic.twitter.com/VdwTsHUXqV — Mahesh Chandra (@mahesh_pan_SSR) January 3, 2022

For the unversed, Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Aryan Khan on October 3, 2021, in the cruise ship drugs case along with seven others. Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant and a few other high profile names were arrested during the raid. However, they were released on October 28 on bail with 14 conditions.

Later Aryan was given relief by the Bombay High Court. A plea has now been allowed from star kid seeking modification and relaxation of some of the bail conditions including weekly attendance at the NCB Mumbai office. He has been visiting the NCB office regularly for his weekly attendance.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Actress Munmun Dutta To Enter Bigg Boss 16 As Contestant? Surbhi Chandna Hints, “She’s Khatarnak…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube