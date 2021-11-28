Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan hit a rough patch in October as he, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, and others were arrested by the NCB on October 2, on a drug-related case. Well, now adding another twist to the case, it’s said that a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court has granted bail to the apparent drug supplier who supplied the alleged drugs to Aryan and others.

For the unversed, after many twists and turns in the case and spending 25 days in jail, the 23-year-old star kid was finally granted bail by the court!

Now, speaking about the alleged drug supplier in Aryan Khan’s case, Shivraj Harijan was nabbed by the NCB on the 9th of October due to Arbaaz Merchant’s statement and retrieval of 62 grams of charas from him. However, the apparent drug supplier was granted bail by the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Monday due to the absence of concrete evidence against him.

Yet another major game-changer in Aryan Khan’s case! Talking about the apparent drug supplier Shivraj Harijan and his case, the court had said, “In the case at hand, though prosecution claimed that applicant is peddler and he used to supply contraband to accused no 2, prosecution failed to bring on record any cogent evidence in that regard.” Adding to the same, the court further said, “Further, as argued on behalf of the applicant, the alleged recovery of 62 gm of charas is non-commercial quantity and rigours of sec 37 would not apply,” the court said.

“Therefore, contention of the prosecution cannot be accepted that applicant is peddler and that he supplied contraband to accused no 2 (Merchant).” special judge VV Patil concluded.

During, Harijan’s bail plea argument, his advocate, Sandeep Sherkhane had claimed that the panchanama was completely inaccurate and misleading and could not be depended upon.

The court also clearly stated that, except the statement of co-accused (Arbaaz Merchant), there is no other prima-facie evidence to show that Shivraj had committed offences and that since Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay high court, Harijan can be also released on bail.

This no-evidence situation makes us question NCB’s action in the case!

