Rohit Shetty has been helming action films for a while now. His latest entry Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been released earlier this month is soaring high at the box office. As fans loved the action flick, many are still wondering whether the filmmaker will return to the comedy genre, the Golmaal franchise.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the first instalment of the franchise came was released in 2006, while the other three films Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again were released in 2008, 2010, and 2017 respectively. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth instalment of the popular franchise.

Advertisement

Now as per Bollywood Life report, Rohit Shetty is working on Golmaal 5. “It’ll happen. As I’ve been saying, two years went over this (lockdowns and Sooryavanshi’s release). Golmaal is something that can never end,” he said. Now that he has confirmed it, we have to wait and see if he has new additions to the fifth instalment of the comedy franchise, as the previous instalment saw Tabu and Parineeti Chopra joining the regular cast.

As of now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his next project Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, rumours suggested that Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 will be based on Article 370. However, the filmmaker later quashed the rumours saying, “Even I’ve heard that the story is out, even though I myself don’t know what the story is – that Singham 3 is being made on Article 370, which even I don’t know. We have a basic idea for the story, but I can understand (the reports coming out) because of the rage created by Sooryavanshi, so everyone is talking about Singham. However, there’s a lot of time for it…if you see, there’s at least one year left for Singham (3) to begin. It won’t start before a year (from now. So, there’s a lot of time.”

Must Read: Farah Khan Once Revealed She Used To Vomit Each Time Shah Rukh Khan Took His Shirt Off To Show Six Pack Abs In Dard-E-Disco Song

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube