Bollywood’s most renowned director Farah Khan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s strong friendship goes way back in time. The duo are not only best friends but they have also worked together and given us some blockbuster films to witness! One such film was the 2014 release ‘Om Shanti Om’.

However, this movie has some really funny anecdotes around it which involved the director and the SRK! Check out to know what it is!

So, Om Shanti Om’s famous dard bhara disco song, ‘Dard-E-Disco’ is still instilled in our hearts because of the perfect beats, classic dance step and not to forget Shah Rukh Khan’s sizzling and hot body! But did you know these hot looks of SRK did not settle quite well with director Farah Khan?

Talking about the same in 2017, Om Shanti Om’s director, Farah Khan revealed that she was pregnant during the shoot of her movie and that she did not have quite a memorable time while shooting the song ‘Dard-E-Disco’. The reason for this is, each time Shah Rukh took off his shirt during the song’s shoot, Farah would end up puking after looking at him and his six-packs.

During her talk with Film Companion, Farah disclosed all these deets by saying, “I got pregnant towards the end of the shoot of Om Shanti Om and we still had to shoot Dard-E-Disco. So every time SRK took his shirt off I would throw up in a bucket that was kept on set! I had to assure him this was not a reaction to his body, which was looking fan!.”

Well, that was hilarious yet weird!

Talking about the 2014 release, Om Shanti Om, was a movie based on love and reincarnation. This movie was the debut film of Deepika Padukone as she starred alongside Shah Rukh and the movie’s antagonist Arjun Rampal.

On the professional front, Farah Khan was last seen in the recently released, Netflix series ‘Call My Agent’. Whereas Shah Rukh Khan has resumed back his shooting for his upcoming film Pathan.

