Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar released yesterday. The film, that the sequel to Zaveri’s 2018 film Satyameva Jayate, has received mixed reviews and its performance at the box office has not been as high as the makers would have expected in a pre-COVID period.

Advertisement

When the first film was released in 2018, it had done well on the single screen as well as multiplexes and brought in over 20 crores on the first day. SJ2, on the other hand, collected 3.60 crores on its opening day.

Advertisement

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, we asked writer-director Milap Zaveri what are his box office expectation for Satyameva Jayate 2 as compared to its first part. Answering us, he said, “It’s a sequel and of course we are coming at a different time. We are coming in a pandemic, where some states are still not at 100% occupancy, Maharashtra especially. It’s not a National holiday. Satyameva Jayate 1 came on a National holiday. So it would be ridiculous of me to expect part 2 to open at the level part 1 opened.”

Milap Zaveri continued, “If you look at it, Sooryavanshi didn’t open as big as Simmba or Singham 2. Similarly, Bhaaghi 3 didn’t open as big as Bhaaghi 2 – it came when the pandemic began.” The Satyameva Jayate 2 writer-director added, “I’m not looking at the first day numbers, I’m looking at the long run. In the long run, I have full confidence that the film will surpass part 1’s business. If it does that I’ll be extremely happy and glad about it.”

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the vigilante action thriller – written and directed by Milap Zaveri – stars John Abraham in a triple role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, the film also features Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Aayush Sharma Reveals Facing Comments Like “Salman Khan Should Have Launched A Dog Instead Of Him” & All The Hate Post His Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube