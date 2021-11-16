Divya Khosla Kumar To Continue Her Winning Streak With Satyameva Jayate 2

Divya Khosla Kumar is a well-known name in BTown for multiple things, be it helming movies with a melodious touch for youth, acting performances in movies & singles or her stunning fashion sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born on 20th November 1987, the diva has created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and paved the path for young women who strive to achieve their dreams and wish to make it big. Divya has had a winning streak of sorts in the years 2020 and 2021 right from her music videos of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Besharam Bewaffa and Teri Aakhon Mein to her upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 alongside John Abraham.

33-year-old actress Divya Khosla Kumar has received praises galore for her role as seen in the trailer of the film and we are sure she will continue her winning streak. Satyameva Jayate 2 releases on 25th November, a few days after the divas birthday which surely is a celebration!

Meanwhile, John took to his Instagram to announce the release of the song, he posted the snippets from the song as he captioned the video, “This Diwali, be a pataka and sizzle on the dance floor #TenuLehenga out now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November.”

The song set against the backdrop of a wedding features John in a double role shaking a leg with Divya. It is a remake of a hugely popular track of the same name, composed and penned by Jass Manak which came out 2 years back. The original track amassed a whooping 1.4 billion views on YouTube making it one of the most loved Punjabi tracks. The new version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi in association with Jass Manak, with the latter making an appearance in the song as well. Tanishk also doubles as a lyricist for the song having penned the additional lyrics.

‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ directed by Milan Milap Zaveri is a sequel to the 2018 vigilante action film ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and stars John Abraham in his fight against systematic corruption. The film is all set to release on November 25.

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Almost Shot For ‘Darr’ But Was Later Replaced By Shah Rukh Khan Because He Asked ‘Too Many Questions’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube