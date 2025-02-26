Known for his action-packed roles and disciplined lifestyle, John Abraham has led some of the most beloved movies of Bollywood. From his early days in modeling to delivering hit films like Dhoom, Madras Cafe, and Batla House, he has become a huge name in the Indian film industry. Apart from acting, he has also ventured into film production, backing content-driven cinema.

Recently, John spoke out about the financial excesses in Bollywood, particularly the extravagant costs of personal entourages maintained by actors. In an industry struggling with declining box office numbers, he highlighted how some actors’ teams, including stylists charging ₹2 lakh per day, are “bleeding” the business. Calling these costs “mental,” he urged actors to reevaluate their spending and focus on sustainability in filmmaking.

John Abraham Says High Personal Costs Are Already Hurting Hindi Cinema

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, John Abraham made strong remarks about the state of Bollywood, particularly regarding the financial burden placed on films due to actors’ hefty fees and their entourage expenses. According to John, the industry is already in a fragile state, and unnecessary costs are making matters worse.

“It’s already hurting Hindi cinema,” The Diplomat star stated. “At this point of time, we shouldn’t be paying people to act in films because we don’t justify those huge budgets.” He emphasized that while actors are paid significantly high fees, they also demand additional resources in the form of personal teams, which include stylists, trainers, managers, and security personnel. This, he believes, has made film production unnecessarily expensive.

The actor specifically pointed out the absurdity of stylists charging ₹2 lakh per day, calling it “mental.” He questioned whether actors were being misled by their agents or if they were genuinely unaware of how these inflated costs impact the industry. “You need to see the real world. If people are blowing sunshine from your backside, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. As an industry, we are really suffering,” he added.

John Abraham suggested that actors should be open to adjusting their fees and listening to directors who tell them they aren’t worth the amount they demand. “First thing to make amends is by cutting your personal cost. When a director tells you that you aren’t worth that much, you need to take that in cognizance,” he said. Concluding his argument, he called for actors to recognize the dire financial situation of the industry and rethink their approach to earnings.

