It has been long since Bollywood has delivered a good deshbhakti flavored film. The last good film one might remember properly is Raazi. However, there have been constant trials that have failed. Be it Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh or Vicky Kaushal‘s Sam Bahadur. But it seems like finally John Abraham might crack the code with his upcoming film The Diplomat.

The trailer of the film promises an intense drama based on a true story of bringing back India’s daughter stuck in Pakistan with a violent marriage. But this violence is not just domestic; it is much deeper than what meets the eye!

John Abraham, living in Pakistan as an IFS officer, is sandwiched in the dilemma of – to trust or not to trust the Indian woman married to a Pakistani. What follows next is a suspense thriller that looks promising in The Diplomat trailer, at the least.

The background score, with new verses from Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara tapping the emotion just the right amount one verse at a time. John Abraham as the Diplomat makes sure to win hearts one dialogue at a time.

From “Muskuraiye Aap Pakistan Mein Hain” to “Ab Nahi Jamti Inki Nalli Nihari,” The Diplomat makes subtle shots of the India-Pakistan rivalry but does not go overboard in the 2-minute 29-second trailer. Director Shivam Nair might have churned out a winner if he had managed to set this tone throughout the film, saving it from becoming another jingoistic tale being told aloud!

There is a very hopeful tone in the film that does not have to scream Jai Hind at any point to prove this is a Deshbhakti film. The characters of the film seem very strong and promise to hold the sub-plots very tightly together till the entire story is served right.

Honestly, this might be the kind of deshbhakti film Bollywood needs right now and John Abraham might have actually cracked the code with this one. But only time will tell if our hopes fly or get crushed.

The Diplomat releases on March 7 in Cinemas. Check out the trailer of the film here.

