For Vicky Kaushal, the most important film of his career is hitting big screens tomorrow. Yes, it’s Chhaava, and the film has the potential to surprise the trade and box office enthusiasts. All eyes are set on how it opens and performs in the long run, as apart from Bollywood, it might also achieve some important feats for Vicky on a personal level. Let’s discuss one such important milestone in detail below!

Vicky’s run in the post-COVID era

The post-pandemic era has been a mixed bag for Vicky so far. In total, he has been involved in four theatrical releases, two of which were successful at the Indian box office, while two others were losing affairs. His Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turned out to be a plus affair in India, with a collection of 88 crore net. Even Sam Bahadur was a plus affair, with a collection of 90.75 crore net, despite a clash with Animal.

The Great Indian Family was a huge flop, and it wrapped up its collection at just 5 crore net in India. Even Bad Newz ended up being a losing affair and earned 64 crore net.

Chhaava to help Vicky Kaushal achieve a milestone?

If we combine the collections of the aforementioned films, they total 247.75 crores, which is Vicky Kaushal’s post-COVID collection at the Indian box office. As we can see, he is 252.25 crores away from achieving the 500 crore net collection milestone. With Chhaava, there’s a chance of covering that distance.

Chhaava is enjoying good buzz on the ground level and is aiming for a bumper opening tomorrow. So, the stage is already set, and if the content turns out to be good, the sky is the limit. With strong word-of-mouth, it can easily become Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film of all time by surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crore net). So, Vicky might achieve the important post-COVID milestone with just one film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office Collection (20 Days): Surpasses Rowdy Rathore To Become Akshay Kumar’s 9th Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News