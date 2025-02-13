Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is approaching its end at the Indian box office. With Chhaava marking its grand arrival tomorrow, the film will go down further. But before wrapping up, it is making sure to rake in as many achievements as possible. Recently, it emerged as Akshay’s ninth highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 20 days!

Performance at the Indian box office

In the opening week, the Akshay Kumar starrer amassed an impressive total and almost scored a century. But after that, the film couldn’t maintain the same momentum and is heading for an underwhelming lifetime total. On a day-to-day basis, the collection has now dropped below the 50 lakh mark.

Yesterday, Sky Force earned 45 lakh, taking its total net collection at the Indian box office after 20 days to 132.46 crores. In isolation, the number is good, but when we consider the reported budget of over 150 crores, this collection isn’t up to the mark.

Sky Force is Akshay Kumar’s 9th highest-grosser!

With 132.46 crores in the kitty, Sky Force has surpassed Rowdy Rathore’s 131 crore net to become Akshay’s ninth highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Before closing the run, it will also beat Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crore net) to become Akshay’s 8th highest-grosser.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores

Good Newwz – 201.14 crores

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores

Kesari – 153 crores

OMG 2 – 150 crores

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

Sky Force – 132.46 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores

More about the film

Sky Force is directed by Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. It was released on January 24, 2025. It is bankrolled by Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Leo Films UK Production.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

