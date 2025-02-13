The Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar has been going smoothly at the Indian box office. Right from the opening day, it has been doing well among its targeted audience, and yesterday, on day 6, it has managed to cross 12 crores. With this, it has also emerged as Himesh’s third highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Badass Ravi Kumar On Day 6

On its 6th day, the Himesh Reshammiya starrer remained steady. It earned 99 lakhs, which was the same as the previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 12.76 crores. It’s a good sum already and today, it will be comfortably going past the 13 crore mark.

Badass Ravi Kumar Is Now Himesh Reshammiya’s Third Highest-Grosser!

With its current India net collection of 12.76 crores, the movie also becomes the third-highest-grossing movie of Himesh Reshammiya. It has surpassed Aap Ka Surroor to achieve this rank. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Aap Ka Surroor was 12.43 crores. Now, it’s looking forward to toppling Teraa Surroor to become Himesh’s second-highest-grossing film. It needs around 2 crores to do so.

Given the profitable outcome of Badass Ravi Kumar, the makers will make sure that the ‘Himesh fever’ stays afloat. Himesh Reshammiya Melodies is soon going to unfold a new slate of movies during the success bash, thus expanding its exciting cinematic universe. Fans can expect the entertainment quotient to go several notches up with this new development.

About The Film

Talking about Badass Ravi Kumar, the movie has been directed by Keith Gomes. It has been bankrolled and penned by Himesh Reshammiya. It also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Simona J in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 5: Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor Starrer Is A Disaster, Might Wrap Up Below 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News