Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar continues to do well among its targeted mass audience. After opening on an impressive note, the film keeps the scoreboard ticking during weekdays and has already amassed a good total at the Indian box office. Yesterday, i.e., on day 5, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Karzzzz to emerge as Himesh’s fourth highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Performs well despite discounted ticket rates

The makers of the latest Bollywood entertainer played smart by opting for affordable ticket rates right from the opening day. For those who don’t know, the film released with discounted ticket rates all across the country. Despite that, it opened with a solid collection of 3.52 crores, registering the biggest opening ever for Himesh. On weekdays, the ticket rates have been slashed more.

Badass Ravi Kumar on day 5

Badass Ravi Kumar earned 99 lakh on day 5, compared to day 4’s 1.06 crores. It’s a good hold, as there’s a drop of just 6.60%. With this update, the film’s total collection stands at 11.77 crore net at the Indian box office. It is expected to show a minimal drop today and tomorrow, and the opening week will wrap up with a 13 crore+ collection.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Badass Ravi Kumar:

Day 1- 3.52 crores

Day 2- 3.34 crores

Day 3- 2.86 crores

Day 4- 1.06 crores

Day 5- 0.99 crore

Total- 11.77 crores

Crosses Karzzzz’s lifetime collection!

With 11.77 crores in the kitty, the film has surpassed Karzzzz’s 10.33 crores to be Himesh Reshammiya’s fourth highest-grosser. Soon, it will beat Aap Ka Surroor’s 12.43 crores.

Badass Ravi Kumar is a game-changer!

Made on a controlled budget, Badass Ravi Kumar showcases a high-impact formula. Even before hitting theatres, it amassed profits through various deals and music rights. This financial model could inspire many upcoming Bollywood films.

Big announcements are on the way!

Due to a tight budget, Badass Ravi Kumar has already turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers. Following it, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies is going to unveil a new slate of films during the success bash, thus expanding its cinematic universe.

