Captain America: Brave New World will be released this Friday, and the projections are pouring in. After the domestic numbers, the projections for its worldwide opening are here, and it is not too shabby. Anthony Mackie’s film is releasing on the Presidents’ Day weekend, and the pre-sales are going on in full swing. Scroll below for more.

The movie opened in major overseas places today, including France, Korea, and Italy, and it will kick off in Germany, Brazil, Australia, and Mexico tomorrow. On Friday, it will be widely released, including in the UK, China, Spain, and Japan. In China, the film’s pre-sales numbers are higher than those of most of the comic book movies released recently, including Deadpool and Wolverine.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World is eyeing a $105 million to $115 million opening weekend at the overseas markets. The film’s domestic projection dipped below the previous predictions. Initially, Deadline’s report predicted the film would earn $95 million in the US on its opening weekend, but now, the trade analyst projects it to be between $80 million and $85 million.

Anyway, Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford‘s Captain America 4 is eyeing a $185 million to $200 million global opening. The film’s reported budget is a staggering $180 million, which means it needs to earn more than $500 million worldwide to make some profit, which does not seem like a tough job for it. The early reactions will also pour in on social media very soon. The final collection might change depending on that. The last MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, registered the biggest R-rated film opening in history with a $444.1 million collection. The Marvels before that collected $110 million global opening. Ant-Man 3’s worldwide opening weekend collection was $249.7 million.

In Captain America 4, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson officially returns as Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released on February 14.

