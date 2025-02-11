Ne Zha 2 maintains its momentum at the Chinese box office and has collected more than $50 million on its second Monday. It is something movies earn on their debut weekend but not the Ne Zha sequel; it is creating cinematic history every moment. It has now beaten Minions’ lifetime haul at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The animated feature, Minions, was released in 2015 and is a prequel to 2010’s Despicable Me. The film was followed by a sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and another sequel is reportedly being developed. The animated feature was a massive box office, collecting $336.04 million in the US and $1.16 billion worldwide. It is reportedly one of the top ten highest-grossing animated movies of all time globally.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 continues to be the box office juggernaut in China. The movie collected an exceptional $65.5 million on its second Monday, registering the biggest second Monday in a single market ever. The film experienced a drop of only -43.3% from last Monday, for a $1.16 billion cume in China. The film has beaten Minions’ global haul.

As per the report, the Ne Zha sequel has surpassed the $1.16 billion worldwide haul of Minions as the sixth highest-grossing animation of all time. It is expected to cross the $1.2 billion mark today, surpassing Incredibles 2’s $1.2 billion haul and taking the #5 spot. It might even outrun Inside Out 2 as the highest-grossing animation of all time with a record collection, staying unbeatable for a long time.

In just 13 days, Ne Zha 2 has become the 6th highest-grossing animation and the 28th highest-grossing film of all time globally. It registered $15.3 million in pre-sales for today, its second Tuesday. The Chinese animated feature was released in theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

