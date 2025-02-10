Captain America 4, aka Captain America: Brave New World, is counting the days until its theatrical release. The MCU flick’s advance booking has begun in China, and it is pretty impressive. The film starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford has beaten Deadpool & Wolverine, Aquaman 2, and The Flash’s collections from the first pre-sales in the region. Scroll below for the deets.

The Chinese box office is currently the highlight of the news because of the animated feature Ne Zha 2. The movie crossed the $1 billion mark in twelve days and has become the single-market highest-grossing film ever. It is also the seventh highest-grossing animation of all time, and it has achieved that feat by surpassing Moana 2 this weekend, its second weekend.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, only 23k screenings have been made available for the pre-sales. The exhibitors are still observing how Ne Zha 2 and other films perform before providing more screens to Captain America 4. The report revealed pre-sales for Captain America: Brave New World opened on Sunday and collected a strong $346K for the whole February 13-16 period. In comparison, the number is over 56% more than last year’s blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine. It is higher than what films like Dune 2, Aquaman 2, and The Batman collected on the first day of pre-sales in China.

For the unversed, Deadpool and Wolverine collected $221K, Batman collected $175K, The Flash clocked in $125K, and Aquaman 2 earned $97K. Here is a quick breakdown of Captain America: Brave New World’s pre-sales at the Chinese box office.

February 13, Thursday previews – $41K

February 14, Friday opening day – $235K

February 15, Saturday – $57K

February 16, Sunday – $13K

According to Deadline’s report, Captain America 4 is expected to earn between $86 million and $95 million over the Presidents Day weekend, its opening weekend. The 4th installment will feature Anthony Mackie in the lead role, following the election of Thaddeus Ross [played by Harrison Ford] as the president of the United States. Meanwhile, Sam Wilson finds himself at the center of an international incident and must work to stop the true masterminds behind it.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer Captain America: Brave New World will be released worldwide on February 14.

