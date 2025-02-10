The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Telugu romantic-action film Thandel has been witnessing an impressive run at the box office. On its 3rd day, the movie managed to breach 50 crores while also witnessing a steady upward graph in the collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Thandel Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer earned 13.11 crores*. This was a slight increase of 3% since the film amassed 12.64 crores on its second day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 37.25 crores*.

Including the taxes, the movie’s gross collection comes to 43.95 crores*. The film has earned a decent 8.1 crores* when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 52.05 crores*. The movie has managed to cross 50 crores and is now eyeing 60 crores in the coming days. Owing to a positive word of mouth, it might attain this target. The movie manages to go steady despite a tough competition from Ajith’s Vidaamuryachi and movies like Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar in the Hindi belt.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown Of Thandel:

Day 1- 11.50 crores

Day 2- 12.64 crores

Day 3- 13.11 crores*

Total India Net Collection- 37.25 crores*

Gross Collection- 43.95 crores*

Overseas Collection- 8.1 crores*

Worldwide Collection- 52.05 crores*

The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer is mounted at a budget of 75 crores. With its current India net collection of 37.25 crores, it has managed to cover around 49% of its budget. It will be interesting to see how the film fares in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Closing Collection: Jayam Ravi Starrer Wraps Up Its Underwhelming Run Below 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News