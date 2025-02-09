The Jayam Ravi starrer Tamil romantic film Kadhalikka Neramillai witnessed an underwhelming run at the box office. The movie has now ended its theatrical run below 10 crores. Let us take a look at the closing box office collection of the film.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Closing Box Office Collection

On its closing total India net collection, the Jayam Ravi starrer earned 9.65 crores at the box office. The movie thus wraps up its dismal theatrical run below 10 crores. The film could have crossed this mark but the day-wise collections had drastically reduced. Furthermore, the movie failed to receive a positive word of mouth, which could have led to a boost in the box office numbers.

Kadhalikka Neramillai also faced a tough competition from the recent South releases, which had a much better stronghold at the box office. The movie was mounted at a scale of 15 crores. It also failed to recover its budget. With its closing total India net collection of 9.65 crore, the movie is wrapping up with covering only 64% of its budget. The film had received a fairly positive response upon its release by the masses and the critics alike. However, that failed to translate into the box office performance of the movie.

Kadhalikka Neramillai’s OTT Release

As it wraps up its theatrical run, the Jayam Ravi starrer is gearing up for its OTT release. The film will be released on February 11, 2025, on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. We can hope that it receives a better response in the digital sphere than what it received during its theatric run.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the movie also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. At the same time, the music of the movie has been composed by the legendary composer A R Rahman.

