Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, has failed to emerge victorious at the Indian box office despite a solid start. In Telugu, it began its journey on a rocking note but slowed down considerably afterward. It was even worse in the Hindi-dubbed version, as the film was a no-show right from the opening day. It managed to stay in theatres for two weeks, but with many films arriving in theatres on Friday, it ended the theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Except for a few big releases, no recent Tollywood film was promoted well in the Hindi market. As far as Balayya’s films are concerned, there is a market in the mass centers, but a lack of awareness restricts his films from doing decent business. Even this time, there was little to no awareness about his Sankranti release, and the show count wasn’t up to the mark despite the presence of Bobby Deol.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Daaku Maharaaj opened at just 5 lakh. Over the opening weekend, there was no upward trend, and even on weekdays, it stayed on similar lines. Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force sidelined it in the opening week. In the second week, it was thrashed by both Sky Force and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva.

After hanging in there in the second week, Daaku Maharaaj (Hindi) has ended its theatrical run by earning a dismal 27 lakh net at the Indian box office. With such a total, the film is a washout in Hindi, becoming one of the lowest-grossing films among Hindi-dubbed releases from Tollywood.

Still, Nandamuri Balakrishna has a chance to shine in the Hindi market as his upcoming magnum opus, Akhanda 2, is enjoying decent buzz all over. The popularity of Akhanda on OTT has created a space for the sequel.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj will soon be premiering on Netflix. The official release date is yet to be announced.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

