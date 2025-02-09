Indian audiences do mostly expected things at the most unexpected times. When Sanam Teri Kasam released in the year 2016, it was loved but, that love did not translate in numbers. 9 years later, with the re-release the film is setting records at the box office.

The re-release has surprised everyone with the ticket sales, and since day 1, it is trending much better than Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release at the box office, which is a shocker!

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Ticket Sales

Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release has maintained its rule at the box office, surpassing every single Hindi film of 2025 except for Sky Force for two days straight. On Saturday, February 8, the romantic drama registered a ticket sale of 157K.

Beats Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s film registered a ticket sale 60% higher than Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s romantic drama. YJHD registered a ticket sale of 98K when it was released earlier this year!

Interestingly, ticket sales for Sanam Teri Kasam on BMS on Saturday was higher than the ticket sales registered on Friday. On the opening day, February 7, Friday, Harshvardhan Rane’s romantic drama registered a ticket sale of almost 152K on BMS.

Check out the ticket sales registered by Bollywood films released in 2025 on the first Saturday on BMS.

Sky Force: 299K

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 157K

Deva: 100K

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 98K

Emergency: 73K

Badass Ravi Kumar: 50K

Loveyapa: 37K*

Fateh: 33K

Azaad: 20K

* tickets at Rs 99

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

