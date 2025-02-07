Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force had a decent run during the second week despite losing a significant chunk of shows to Shahid Kapoor’s Deva. Expectations were high since the opening week collection was impressive, but the film couldn’t manage to maintain the same momentum. It’s mostly because the discounted ticket rates massively pushed the opening weekend business, resulting in a solid week 1. In the second week, there was no such advantage. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of 14 days!

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the Bollywood action was released on January 24. It opened to mostly favorable reviews among critics and received positive word-of-mouth. This positivity stayed around in the opening week, as an impressive total of 99.70 crore net came in. However, in the crucial second week, that spark was missing.

The second week started on a good note as 4.60 crores came in despite the reduction of screens. On Saturday and Sunday, good jumps were recorded as 7.40 crores, and 7.80 crores came in. However, during weekdays, the film slowed down more than expected. Between the second Monday and the second Thursday, it added 7.35 crores*. So, in the second week, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 27.15 crores*.

Compared to week 1’s 99.70 crores, 27.15 crores* is a decent number, even though there’s a 78% drop. Overall, Sky Force’s total collection at the Indian box office after 14 days stands at 126.85 crore* net. Considering Akshay’s poor run, it’s a good total in isolation, but the number isn’t enough since the film carries a huge budget.

Sky Force is reportedly made on a budget of 150-160 crores. Now, recovering this number is impossible as several Hindi films have arrived in theatres today. So, it’s heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Week-wise breakdown of the domestic collection:

Week 1- 99.70 crores

Week 2- 27.15 crores*

Total- 126.85 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

