Love is in the air, and the theaters are in it, with a string of re-releases rushing to the theaters. Right from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Jab We Met, and Sanam Teri Kasam re-releasing in the theaters, the box office is ready to churn out huge numbers.

The 2016 film, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane and is doing well with its advance sales. It will be released in theaters on February 7.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office

Sanam Teri Kasam has done a remarkable job in terms of advance sales at the ticket window. The film, before releasing in the theaters with around 1900 shows made an advance sales of 1.55 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It also registered a ticket sale of 88K+ for the opening day, Friday, February 7.

Initial Opening Day Collection

Harshvardhan Rane’s film opened in the theaters initially on February 5, 2016 and earned 1 crore at the box office on its opening day. Interestingly, the advance sales for the re-release has already surpassed the opening day collection of the film when it was released for the first time in 2016.

Sanam Teri Kasam Total Pre-Sales VS YJHD

The total pre-sales of tickets of the film was registered as 111K on BMS! This is almost 168% higher than the other re-release of 2025 Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. YJHD sold 41.52K tickets on BMS, in advance before its re-release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film opened at 1.15 crore at the box office, earning 19.09 crore in its lifetime!

