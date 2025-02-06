After a gap of over two years, fans finally got a chance to see Ajith Kumar on the big screen. His Vidaamuyarchi arrived in theatres today with celebrations at several places, and the reports from Tamil Nadu were impressive throughout the day. However, outside Tamil Nadu, the response was not up to the mark, which impacted the day 1 collection a bit. Keep reading to know what early trends at the Indian box office suggest!

As we reported earlier, the advance booking was superb, and all eyes were set on the performance in over-the-counter ticket sales. If there had been unanimously positive reactions among critics and audiences, the film would have picked up brilliantly through spot bookings. Unfortunately, from the first few shows, mixed word-of-mouth spread like wildfire, impacting the overall potential.

In the morning shows, Vidaamuyarchi kicked off its journey with a fantastic occupancy of 59% on average throughout the country. In afternoon shows, it went up to 60%. Shockingly, there was no jump in the evening shows. On the contrary, the occupancy dropped to 55%, lower than the morning shows. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it is learned that the film hasn’t improved much in night shows.

Going by solid occupancy throughout the day, on average, and no competition, Vidaamuyarchi has closed its day 1 at 23-25 crore net at the Indian box office. This is a really good number but much lower than what we predicted in our opening-day prediction report. Since Ajith Kumar came after such a long gap, a start of over 30 crores looked ideal. Nonetheless, the film has pulled off a good start.

The Ajith Kumar starrer is already the biggest Kollywood opener of 2025, beating Madha Gaja Raja. For the unversed, Madha Gaja Raja earned 3 crores on day 1. As compared to it, Ajith’s film has raked in 666-733% higher collection, which is crazy.

