Jack Quaid starrer R-rated horror flick Companion is defying all odds and earning great numbers at the box office as it has not only recovered its budget but is now very close to its break-even point. The film is fighting PG movies and biggies, including Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King and Dog Man. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, it has been compared to the popular and critically acclaimed Netflix series Black Mirror. It features Sophie Thatcher in a leading role, who was also a part of Hugh Grant’s horror flick Heretic, which was also a box office success. The Boys star Jack Quaid appears opposite her, along with Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend in supporting roles.

Companion was reportedly poised to earn between $8 million and $10 million in the United States on its opening weekend. It landed right in that range, debuting with a strong $9.3 million. Now, based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Drew Hancock’s film collected a magnificent $1.2 million on its first Tuesday. It went up +63.1% from Monday, which was higher than Abigail‘s $1.1 million at the same point in time.

However, the film’s Discount Day number stayed below Speak No Evil’s $1.5 million. Still, the film crossed the film hit $11.2 million cume in just five days. Box Office Mojo revealed the horror flick’s international cume, and as per that, it stands at $5.3 million. Adding that to the domestic gross, its worldwide cume hits $16.53 million, which is 65% more than its humble budget.

Companion reportedly had a production budget of $10 million, and it needs around $20 million to break even. As the film is performing at the box office, it will soon reach break-even and will be an absolute box office success.

Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher starrer Companion was released in the theatres on January 31, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Dog Man North America Box Office: Maintains Its #1 Position With A Spectacular Hike Of 108% On First Tuesday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News