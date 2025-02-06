Robert Eggers’ gothic horror drama Nosferatu continues its commercially successful run at the worldwide box office. It has achieved two new feats globally by surpassing Scream 2. The film has thrived at the US box office since it was released despite facing PG, big-budget movies in the theatres. The horror flick was reportedly made on a budget of $50 million, and it has grossed over three times the significant cost of production.

Scream 2 is a slasher film in the Scream franchise, released in 1997. Directed by Wes Craven, the movie featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O’Connell, Jada Pinkett, and Liev Schreiber in crucial roles. It follows the character of Sydney Prescott and the other survivors of the Woodsboro massacre. It was a critically and commercially successful movie.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Scream 2 collected $101.36 million in the US and a staggering $172.36 million worldwide. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $24 million. Meanwhile, Nosferatu is close to the $100 million mark in the United States. Robert Eggers’ movie suffered a harsh blow as it collected only $798K this weekend. The film’s domestic cume has reached $94.94 million.

At the international markets, Nosferatu has collected a solid $77.96 million, and adding that to the film’s domestic gross, the worldwide cume has reached $172.91 million. It has thus surpassed Scream 2’s $172.36 million global total as the 48th highest-grossing horror movie of all time worldwide, as per The Numbers via Screen Rant.

The report further mentioned that Lily-Rose Depp’s film is #29 on the all-time worldwide box office charts for remakes. Nosferatu has raked in 245.8% more than its decent production budget and has achieved that after over a month of its theatrical release. The movie is the remake of the film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922). It has earned four nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography.

Nosferatu by Robert Eggers was released in the theatres on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

