Himesh Reshammiya is all set for a smashing comeback with his upcoming biggie, Badass Ravi Kumar. The film has been making the right noises ever since the trailer dropped and is all set to spring a big surprise at the Indian box office. There has been a good buzz on the ground level, which is getting translated to numbers in day 1 advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

Himesh, a legendary music composer, was out of the picture amid Bollywood’s new-age music. But he has suddenly become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of his upcoming entertainer was unveiled a month ago. Himesh and the team have intentionally made a mass entertainer that is more like meme material. The only intent is to entertain the audience without caring about any logic. Interestingly, this strategy is working in favor.

Badass Ravi Kumar has grabbed the eyeballs, and there’s a positive trend at ticket windows. As of 10:30 a.m. IST, the film has sold tickets worth 45 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for day 1. This includes the sale of over 30,000 tickets at the Indian box office. This is really a good sign for a film made at a controlled cost.

Out of the total tickets sold, national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) have witnessed over 17,000 admits so far for the opening day. As of now, Maharashtra is leading among states by selling tickets worth 10 lakh. Among cities, Mumbai is leading the pack with pre-sales worth 8 lakh.

For Himesh Reshammiya, Badass Ravi Kumar is already his fifth-biggest opener after The Xpose (2.50 crore net), Karzzzz (2.05 crore net), Aap Kaa Surroor (1.80 crore net), and Teraa Surroor (1.79 crore net) as Ravi Kumar has scored 38 lakh net (45 lakh gross) in day 1 advance booking itself. It crossed the openings of Radio (16 lakh net), Damadamm (14 lakh net), and Happy Hardy and Heer (3 lakh net).

With still an entire day to go, the film will easily cross 1 crore gross mark in day 1 advance booking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Scores 109% Higher Collection Than All Tamil Openings Of 2025 Combined!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News