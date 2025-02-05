Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s action thriller had scored a decent opening weekend at the Indian box office. It witnessed its first big fall on Monday and is currently dealing with the mid-week blues. The collections maintained a steady pace on Wednesday. Scroll below for early trends on day 6.

After the collections dropped down to 2.50 crores* on the first Wednesday, it remained crucial for Shahid Kapoor starrer to hold its fort. On day 6, it witnessed a morning occupancy of 5.14% and remained on similar lines as Sky Force, which registered admissions of around 5.25%. All eyes were on the evening shows as it is a regular working day, and the footfalls are expected to improve after the working hours.

Misses the 2 crore mark

As per the early trends, Deva has added 2.45-2.65 crores more to its kitty on the first Wednesday. It witnessed remained on similar lines as the previous day. After the afternoon occupancy of 8.88%, the figures went up to 11% during the evening shows.

The 6-day total at the Indian box office now stands somewhere between 27.26-27.46 crores. There’s only one more day to go before the completing of the first week. In ideal scenarios, the second-weekend boost usually helps push the box office figures. But Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa are arriving on February 7, 2025. The screen count will further reduce, and only the fittest will be able to survive the storm.

Take a look at the first week box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.87 crores

Day 2: 6.61 crores

Day 3: 7.04 crores

Day 4: 2.88 crores

Day 5: 2.50 crores *

* Day 6: 2.45-2.65 crores (estimates)

Total: 27.26-27.46 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

