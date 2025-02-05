Deva seems to be finally finding some steadiness at the Indian box office. The collections fell below the three crore mark on Monday but have witnessed a routine drop since. It is now inching closer to Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossing films in the domestic circuit. Scroll below for the latest update on day 5.

The action thriller was released in theatres worldwide on January 31, 2025. It arrived a week after Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day release, Sky Force. Deva was largely dependent on word-of-mouth, but despite mixed reviews, it has held itself well so far.

Less than 15% drop on Tuesday

As per the latest box office update, Shahid Kapoor starrer added another 2.50 crores* to the kitty on day 5. It has witnessed a 13% drop compared to 2.88 crores earned on the first Monday. The overall box office collections in India now come to 24.81 crores.

Inches closer to Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 grossers

The target is only 37.26 crores to beat Batti Gul Meter Chalu and steal its tenth spot. Take a look at Shhaid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films in India below:

Padmaavat: 300.26 crores Kabir Singh: 278.24 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores R…Rajkumar: 64 crores Udta Punjab: 59.6 crores Haider: 58.30 crores Shaandaar: 42 crores Kaminey: 42 crores Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.85 crores Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 37.26 crores

However, difficult times are ahead. Deva will be facing competition from Himesh Reshammiya led Badass Ravikumar and Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa starting February 7, 2024. After that, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava will also arrive in theatres on Valentine’s Day. It must hold itself well if it wants to continue in the long race and achieve the ‘hit’ verdict at the box office.

