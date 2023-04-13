Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most talented actresses of the current generation. She has often mesmerised us with her acting chops, especially in movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi and others. But she also often unintentionally makes a fool out of herself, like once during the promotion of her film Shaandaar opposite Shahid Kapoor. Today we brought you a throwback to when she made a dirty joke which left her co-actor in splits.

Alia and Shahid starrer rom-com was released in 2015. Despite having actors like them and Pankaj Kapur, the film did do very well at the box office. It was directed by Vikas Bahl.

The funny moment of Alia Bhatt cracking up her co-star Shahid Kapoor has resurfaced on Instagram and it’s always as funny as the first time. The team of Shaandaar arranged an engaging event with the media. They organised a fun activity involving chits. People present on the other side of the dias were given the chits and at the time of collecting those is when the Brahmastra actress caused the blunder.

The team was collecting the chits distributed in the audience, and that’s when Alia Bhatt could be heard saying, “Collect it from everybody and put it (chits) inside na.” But her next sentence looking at a member of the audience went, “wo waha se hila raha hai, uska dedo.” It took a moment for her to realise what she had just said. After that, even she couldn’t control her laughter. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was busy sipping his coffee learnt about it from their director Vikas Bahl and thank god he didn’t have his coffee in his mouth or else he would’ve choked on it for sure.

Shahid Kapoor like a good buddy asked Alia Bhatt to be more cautious about what she’s saying from then on, while still cracking up about it. Check out the viral video here:

