Sonam Kapoor is mostly known for her fashion statements, and comments trolled on social media. Not to forget, the actress has given remarkable performances in movies like Raanjhanaa and Neerja; she also has box office disasters in her list of movies. Being a star kid, the actress has been trolled for being a nepo-kid. However, the actress once talked about surviving in the industry because of their looks and how critic reviews affect her.

The debate of who deserves to get the best film on the basis of their looks and their talent has been discussed for a long time. Many celebs and actors have different opinions on the same. Reacting to the same, Sonam candidly spoke about it. Read on to find out what she has to say!

During a conversation on Koffee With Karan, Sonam Kapoor was accompanied by her father Anil Kapoor. She said, “The thing about the industry is if you are not good-looking, they think you are a good actor. Fortunately for me, the reason I have survived in this industry is because of the critics. Because I don’t get bad reviews. ‘Bol diya yaar maine, aise kar liya yaar,’ this is not acting, hello! If you look ordinary, and act loud, doesn’t mean you are a good actor. It is also you know…people feel bad ki ‘yaar she look like this, she might be a good actress’”, to which Karan Johar giggled. Anil Kapoor agreed and said, “That’s a fact!”

The video of this conversation with Karan Johar has been circulating on the internet, where netizens are trolling the Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor. Watch the video below!

