Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has heaped praise on veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s Instagram posts and said that she is real and “so damn honest.”

Zeenat keeps treating her fans with old and new pictures from her life along with eloquent captions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and wrote: “Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not! Real… vulnerable and so damn honest!”

Check Out :

Karan Johar has lately been sharing a lot of cryptic posts on Instagram. His most recent was about how he is not going to surrender to false allegations against him.

Karan Johar was recently receiving flak on social media after Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas got candid about how she was sidelined in Bollywood.

After that an old video of Karan Johar came out where he talked about his attempt to kill Anushka Sharma‘s career.

Must Read: When Juhi Chawla Revealed “I Rejected Salman Khan!”, Also Adding “Phir Jab Woh Bade Star Ban Gaye Toh Kaha’ Juhi Ke Saath Nahi Kaam Karunga'”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News