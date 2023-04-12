Back in the 90s, Juhi Chawla was one of the A-listers of Bollywood. With films like Darr, Yes Boss, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and others the actress has shown versatility through her acting spree. However, have you ever noticed the actress paired with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan but never Salman Khan? Once in an interview, Juhi opened up about what might had happened between them. Scroll ahead to read more.

On the other news, reports are rife as an old video is resurfacing where Salman had revealed he had proposed marriage to Juhi Chawla, but her father had rejected it as he “didn’t fit the bill”. Now, the actress clarified in an interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a time when Salman Khan had approached to Juhi Chawla with a marriage proposal, but her father had turned him down as he mentioned Salman “didn’t fit the bill”. Now, hinting those reports, Juhi Chawla shared in an interview with News18, “Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor. In fact, I didn’t know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir Khan, or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue.”

Now, we have got our hands on an old video where Juhi Chawla mentioned that she had rejected a film with Salman Khan and later, he mentioned he will never work with Juhi. In a conversation with RJ Malishka as shared by ‘salmankhanfan_1965′ on Instagram, when Juhi Chawla was asked why she was never seen in a full movie with Salman Khan, she said, “Maine unhe reject kardiya tha. Phir uske baad Salman ji jo bade star ban gaye unhone kaha mein Juhi ke saath nahi kaam karunga.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman khan (@salmankhanfan_1965)

Netizens poured their opinion on that video and lauded the actress for taking a decision for herself. Well, from rejecting the marriage proposal from Salman Khan to the film offers, Juhi Chawla made quite an impression on the actor.

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Raghav Chadha Smirks, “Aapko Jashn Manane Ka Mauka…”, Slyly Confirming His Wedding With Parineeti Chopra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News