Parineeti Chopra is getting married to Raghav Chadha and it is confirmed. At least that is what Raghav’s smirk conveyed last night at the Aam Aadmi Party Conference where he answered a lot of questions directly and indirectly.

Raghav and Parineeti have been grabbing headlines for their supposed engagement which was to take place on April 10 but it turned out to be a rumour. However, they are getting married soon, and the AAP leader confirmed this with his remarks on celebrations.

At a press conference talking about Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha said, “Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai. Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka aayega.” To this the reporters chirpily quipped, “Jis jashn ki aap baat kar rahe hain uska mauka milega?” Raghav replied, ” Apko jashn manane ka mauka zaroor milega.”

Earlier this month, Raghav and Parineeti were rumoured to be ‘Rokafied’ Raghav, picked up Parineeti from the airport adding fuel to the fire. It was also believed that Pari’s cousin Mimi didi was also in town with Nick Jiju to attend their Roka. But Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India to attend the NMAAC event.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, a source close to the family exclusively confirmed it to ETimes last month and said, “The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month.”

Parineeti and Raghav have been often spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. On work front Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. She walked out of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and chose Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila Biopic instead. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Capsule Gill.

