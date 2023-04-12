Lucky Ali is a well-known musician and singer who has not only entertained his fans with some hit Bollywood songs like Ek pal ka jeena, Na tum jano na hum, Safarnama but also he created quite a buzz with his album songs. However, recently, the singer has attracted negative comments and hatred from his fans after one of his statements backfired and created controversies. Now, the O Sanam singer has issued an apology to his fans. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Lucky is Bollywood’s veteran actor Mehmood‘s son. The popular singer has been creating indie music and worked hard to make his own name in the genre. He had debuted with his music album Sunoh in 1996 and went ahead to win numerous accolades and awards. Since then, he never had to look.

Now, coming back to the statement that created such a controversy. Lucky Ali had taken to his Facebook profile and wrote unintentionally about the word Brahman deriving from Abraham. He penned in the now-deleted post, “The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’.. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations … so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?”

As he was receiving quite a backlash from the netizens for the post, Lucky Ali has now apologised to his fans and shared what he wanted to mean through that post. He wrote further in a new post, “Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all.”

For the unversed, even though he has worked in mainstream Bollywood films for a long time, he is quite famous in the music world. Well, what are your thoughts about Lucky Ali’s new post clarifying his old controversial statement? Let us know in the comments below.

