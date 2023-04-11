Bollywood is filled with hot, s*xy and stunningly good-looking actors and actresses, and it’s very difficult to choose who is the best when it comes to looks. Years ago, one of the world’s most beautiful women – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was asked to name the ‘s*xiest & most gorgeous man’ in Bollywood, and her answer was shockingly her then ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan.

You read that right. Years ago, while conversing with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya picked her ex when asked to name Bollywood’s most good-looking guy. Read on to know her reason for choosing him and watch her reaction to being asked the question too.

During a past interaction with Simi Garewal on her talk show, the host asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, ‘Who is the s*xiest and most gorgeous man in Bollywood?’ Blow away by the question, the former beauty queen nervously chuckles before saying, “Caught me on that one… It’s a very tough one.” After a brief pause, the ‘Dhoom 2’ actress said, “Could we substitute that with charming?” and then nervously laughed once more.

Now swayed by her request, Simi Garewal asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to stick to s*xy and gorgeous. After beating around the bush for a couple more seconds, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actress said, “Alright, let’s take someone who is obviously selected amongst the list of Indian men internationally—Salman Khan.” While she once more nervously chuckles, Simi confirms if she really meant the Kisi Ka Bahi Kisi Ka Jaan actor.

Aishwarya, justifying her answer, added, “If you’re goign to talk about the physical…” to which Simi added, “I think he’s very got features. I think he’s extremely good looking.”

In the same video we then hear Simi Garewal ask Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “Why aren’t you both teamed together anymore?” While both ladies laugh at it immediately, the former Miss World winner said, “How can I have the answer that.” Unsatisfied with the answer, the host can be heard saying, “But you were working togther in five films, weren’t you? Veer-Zaara was written for you.”

Answering this, Aish replied, “At the time there was talks about a couple of films that we would be working in together and then suddenly they weren’t happening with no explanation whatsoever. I’d never have the answer to why.” Watch the video here:

Do you agree with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan naming Salman Khan as the ‘s*xiest & most gorgeous man’ in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments.

