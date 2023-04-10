Abhishek Bachchan is among the most popular Bollywood actors in the Hindi film industry. He is the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and is the husband of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He has delivered some of the most brilliant performances over the years, including Dhoom, Guru and Delhi-6, to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Junior Bachchan revealed that John Abraham taught him how to ride a bike for their film Dhoom. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Abhishek has a huge fan following among his fans and has over 11 million followers on Instagram and 15 million followers on Twitter. The actor is quite savage and active on both the platforms and never misses an opportunity to give kick-a** replies to the trolls online. Now, returning to the topic, Junior Bachchan’s parents were scared of him riding a bike, so they never allowed him to do so.

In an interview with Mashable India, Abhishek Bachchan once revealed how John Abraham taught him to ride a bike and said, “I didn’t know how to ride a bike. I’d ridden a bike in a film right before that but they put me on a trolley and take it. My mother and my father never allowed me to ride because they were scared. During the shooting, John taught me how to ride. John used to ride with me and teach me. He was unbelievable.”

Abhishek Bachchan continued and said, “He used to live in Bandra, he would ride all the way back to Juhu with me. He said ‘baba, just remember. You have to be very responsible.’ He is Parsi so he knew how to disassemble the bike and said ‘this (chassis) is what you are riding on.’ He was so safe and he taught me everything and I was so confident after that.”

For those of you who don’t know, both the actors were a part of the 2004 action-thriller ‘Dhoom’ where Abhishek played the role of a cop, whereas John played the role of a gang leader.

What are your thoughts on John Abraham teaching Abhishek Bachchan how to ride a bike safely? Tell us in the space below.

