John Abraham’s last outing Attack Part 1 opened to mixed responses and poor box office collections. Co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles it also starred Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. While the film received a positive response from critics for its high octane action sequence, fans couldn’t relate to it much.

Now after its release at the box office, the film is gearing for its OTT release. The film is slated to stream on ZEE5 from May 27.

Now for the first time, John Abraham addressed its box office failure and said that he couldn’t do much. He also said the only thing he could have done was to change the release date of the film. Speaking to Zoom TV, John Abraham said, “No, I think we have gone through the worst of the first and the second wave, the Omicron wave etc. and finally managed to get a film on floors after the studio cut my budgets, but I would like to thank Jayantilal Gada, who has been a fantastic partner and there is nothing that I would have liked to have done differently.”