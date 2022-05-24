Since his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer Singh’s journey to stardom in Bollywood is no less than an inspiration for many. After years of striving, he is now one of the most bankable actors of B-town and also enjoys an enormous fan following.

Not just his films, but also the actor’s fashion choices and energetic and quirky behaviour usually gets him flashed in the headlines. However, at times netizens find his bubbly nature disgusting and insensitive too. Read on to know what we are talking about.

A video now goes viral on Reddit, which shows Ranveer Singh hosting his 2019 release Gully Boy’s promotional event. Well, this video has left many netizens enraged and disappointed with the actor.

The said video shows Ranveer Singh anchoring Gully Boy’s promotional event with super energy and enthusiasm, as he speaks with his fans in typical Mumbai lingo (just like his character Murad). As he tries to hype his audience present in the event, Ranveer is heard saying, “Bagel mein apna JJ hospital haina, saala aaj raat itna awaaz karo k wahan k sab murde jaag jaye….” The video continues as the Padmaavat actor then says, “Bole toh police aani mangti hai idhar, lekin fikar nahi karne ka tumhare bhai ka abhi vatt hai police mein bole apun bhi simmba hai baba”. This behaviour by the actor has left many disgusted.

Irked by his behaviour, many netizens also went on to troll the actor in the comment section.

One netizen commented, “Police nahi seedhe NCB aayegi bawa “

The second Reddit user commented, “I always wonder, how the hell he get pass for all these sh*tty things 🤷 “

“So insensitive. Never a role model “, commented the third user.

The fourth user commented, “Well Travis Scott of India. Needs to be cancelled “

One went on to say, “Probably smoked something and came to the show useless joker. “

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s overenthusiastic behaviour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

