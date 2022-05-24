Almost 30 years ago, the coming-of-age sports film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ starring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, and Pooja Bedi was released. The film was declared a blockbuster and became a cult over the years. But did you know Akshay Kumar was supposed to play a role in the film? Scroll down to know what happened.

Helmed by Mansoor Khan, it was one of the few Hindi films that have blended the concepts of love, friendship, enmity, sportsmanship and class divide. The film that has stayed in our memories even after these years. However, rumours suggested that Khiladi Kumar had auditioned for the role of Shekhar Malhotra.

Akshay Kumar, unfortunately, did not bag the role and was rejected during the audition. Talking about it with Mid-day, the superstar said, “Apna screen test diya maine, for Deepak Tijori’s role. And they didn’t like it. And, apparently, I was crap, so they removed me.”

At that time Akshay Kumar was new to the industry. He had made his debut in the 1991 film, Saugandh in which he played the lead role. Following the audition, the role was then bagged by Milind Soman. He even shot 75 per cent of the film but it was scrapped later, and the shoot was shut down for some time. Eventually, Deepak Tijori was roped in to play the role of Shekhar Malhotra.

Recently, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar director Mansoor Khan clarified that he did not call Akshay Kumar crap. During the screen test, the filmmaker felt the actor very wooden even though he had an amazing physique. He even expressed his displeasure with Khiladi Kumar’s remark on the rejection.

For the unversed, the filmmaker is well known for helming films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Josh.

