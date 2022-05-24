Our day isn’t complete till we see Malaika Arora making a public appearance. From her red carpet looks to her city sightings to her airport looks to her gym looks, the beauty never misses a chance to make heads turn with her bold fashion choices. Earlier today, Malaika was spotted wearing a vibrant gym outfit with tights and sports bra and is now getting trolled for her walking style yet again by netizens after Nora Fatehi and Palak Tiwari. Scroll below to watch the video.

This isn’t the first time that trolls have been attacking Malaika but she’s been trolled in the past multiple times for the most bizarre reasons. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram. She’s quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans.

Earlier today, the 48-year-old looked vibrant wearing printed tights and paired with a sports bra. Malaika Arora styled her look with a cap and flip flops. The actress looked daisy fresh in her casual chic gym attire and we totally adore her fashion sense.

Viral Bhayani shared her video on his official Instagram account, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

How pretty is she!

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “her walk is so weird.” Another user commented, “Why she walks like that ?” A third user commented, “She walks normally but the moment she spots the camera she does that weird b*tt-shake walk 😂” A fourth user commented, “🤣🤣 wierd walk.”

A while ago, Nora Fatehi and Palak Tiwari were also trolled for their walk during their public sightings.

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora getting trolled for her walk? Tell us in the comments below.

