Nora Fatehi is an amazing dancer and her hook steps from there are always a hit with her fans and viewers. However, during his recent appearance on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, Badshah taunted her dance steps and labelled one of them as mopping the floor. However, it fired back and karma turned out to be a b*tch for him.

Wondering what happened? Well, the actress made him hit and perform some of her hook steps including the ‘pocha lagana’ one aka Street Dancer 3D’s hit song Garmi. Scroll down to know all that happens and check out the video of the rapper hitting the dance floor.

The Dance Deewane Juniors promo, shared on Colors’ Instagram page, sees Nora Fatehi, Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Badshsh sitting on the judging panel while host Karan Kundrra is on stage. In it, we then hear the rapper tell the Canadian actress-dancer, “Mera ek manana hai ke zameen par let ke pocha lagaane ko hook steps nahi keh sakte (I believe lying down on the floor and mopping it cannot be called a hook step)”.

Hearing his statement, Marzi says, “Bhagwan aisa kisi dushman ko bhi na sunene ko mile (Hope no one gets to hear stuff like that)”. Nora Fatehi, not pleased by the statement, then announced that she had a challenge for Badshah, saying, “Mai aaj ek challenge le ke aai hu yaha pe (I came here with a challenge today). Since my dance steps are so easy, you will do them here today”

The video then sees the three – Nora, the Jugnu singer and Marzi standing side-by-side on stage as they perform some of her hook steps. First is her song Kusu Kusu which is then followed by Saki Saki. While the first one seems simple enough for the rapper, Karan Kundrra runs on steps to help him perform the hook step of the next. However, despite that, he falls when they tried the backward bend while Saki Saki played. Hilarious right!

They even performed the pocha lagana’ one – Garmi (not Nora Fatehi just the guys). After showing off how well he could do Nora’s hook steps, Badshash could not manage to get up and said, “Mujhe ghar jana hai (I want to go home).” Seeing his state, Neetu Singh, said, “I think Badshah now regrets having said ‘mopping the floors’, he must be thinking ‘why did I bring this upon myself?’” Check out the video here:

What are your thoughts on Nora’s dances and do you think Badshah performed them well (wink!)? Let us know in the comments.

