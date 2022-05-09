Popular rapper Badshah has added a new luxury car into his enviable collection. The ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ hitmaker has bought an Audi Q8 worth a whopping Rs 1.23 crore.

Badshah posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen posing with his new car dressed in a jacket and black pants as he stood next to the new purchase with one of his hands on it.

He wrote: “Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience @audiin@dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude.”

On the work front, Badshah has composed and penned Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ song ‘She’s on Fire’.

He sang the track with Nikita Gandhi. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, ‘Dhaakad‘ also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

It will release on May 20.

Badshah was previously in the news when he collaborated with Pepsi and launched its all-new summer anthem. ‘Swag’ has become a cultural zeitgeist that perfectly echoes youth beliefs and celebrates the unwavering spirit of the new generation. Putting this philosophy into action, the anthem, which is an extension of the ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag’ campaign, features two of India’s biggest youth icons, Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The two celebrities are ready to take India by storm with their musical hattrick, taking the brand’s ‘More Fizz, More Refreshing’ proposition a step further, the upbeat new anthem encourages young people to embrace their uniqueness, quirkiness, and to wear their hearts on their sleeves. It is set in the context of a typical adolescent’s life, which is full of fun and irreverence.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah danced to this new masterpiece which was unveiled this morning at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

