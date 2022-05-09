B-town actors Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna’s relationship is looked up to as Bollywood’s classic couple. Even Though the two were completely head over heels for each other, there were times when they also had some power struggles between them.

Talking about the same, did you know Rajesh had once scolded Dimple for giving him advice on how to appear in front of the media? Well, here’s what happened.

In an old interview, Dimple Kapadia had opened up about the time when she was shooting for Jai Shiv Shanker when her husband Rajesh Khanna had fallen ill but had to present himself to the media. The actress claimed that while she gave her suggestions to the actor, Rajesh sternly asked her if she would teach him how to present himself.

In the same interview back in 2013 with Rediff, Dimple Kapadia had said, “It was very nice. The film shaped up very well, but there were financial problems. One time he was not well while we were shooting and he was supposed to come out on the balcony and wave to the press. I handed him my shawl and sunglasses and told him nicely, ‘Kakaji, when you go out, don’t look straight, your side profile looks better.’ He just looked up at me and said sternly, ‘Ab tum Mujhe sikhaogi? (Now you will teach me?)’ I got so scared, folded my hands and apologised (enacts the whole thing). Oh, what a star! (smiles).”

She also mentioned her experience of resuming working on movies after her marriage. She said, “Roti was a lovely film and had a good director, Manmohan Desai. Rajesh Khanna was to be my costar. It would have been very nice, I think. (Her role went to Mumtaz). Yes, Paap Aur Punya was a downer (Sharmila Tagore eventually played the role).”

Meanwhile, Dimple Kapadia made her debut in Raj Kapoor’s movie Bobby which came out in 1973. The actress was 14 years old when she got the part and earned huge recognition for the movie after it became a success on the big screen.

