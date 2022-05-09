Akshay Kumar has always been one of the most vocal artists of the film industry who enjoys a huge fan following not just for his hit films but also for the way in which he carries himself even at the age of 54. The actor has lately been working on a series of movies and the trailer of one of them, Prithviraj, recently hit the internet. In a conversation with the media, Akshay was asked about showing the film to PM Narendra Modi and he had something interesting to say.

For the unversed, the film faced several delays in the last few months due to the pandemic and has now been scheduled to hit the theatres on June 3. The movie is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and since the plot revolves around the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan, there is already immense hype around it. Apart from Akshay, the movie also features actors like Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

At the trailer launch of Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar answered a bunch of questions raised by the media and one of them was related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Bollywood Life, he was asked if would be holding a special screening for Modiji since the movie also holds some historic value. Akki decided to keep it slightly vague as he said, “If he wants to see it, he will see it. If he doesn’t want to, he won’t. It’s all up to him.”

At the same event, Akshay Kumar was also asked about finishing his movies within a short period of time. Emphasising on how he only took 40 days to complete the film Prithviraj, Akki said, “I don’t take 3-4 months to finish a movie. I take about 40 days, that’s it. Even for this film, I finished it in 42 days, you can ask our Director (gesturing toward Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi)”

